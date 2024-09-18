SLNO Skyrockets 800%, BWAY Blasts Past 400% - Were You On Board?

(RTTNews) - Strike while the iron is hot - this mantra holds significant relevance in stock market investing, where timing is everything. Savvy investors know how crucial it is to capitalize on opportunities as soon as they arise. The following biotech stocks featured on our site soared to new 52-week highs yesterday. Did you ride the rally?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.