SLNO Skyrockets 800%, BWAY Blasts Past 400% - Were You On Board?

September 18, 2024 — 02:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Strike while the iron is hot - this mantra holds significant relevance in stock market investing, where timing is everything. Savvy investors know how crucial it is to capitalize on opportunities as soon as they arise. The following biotech stocks featured on our site soared to new 52-week highs yesterday. Did you ride the rally?

Electromed Inc. (ELMD)

May 10, 2023

$10.70

$20.18

$19.92

88%

Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT)

June 21, 2024

$29.18

$41.95

$39.71

43%

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)

Sep.8, 2023

$4.51

$5.94

$5.72

31%

AxoGen Inc. (AXGN)

July 2, 2024

$7.65

$14.88

$14.69

94%

BrightSpring Health Services Inc. (BTSG)

May 13, 2024

$11.34

$14.89

$14.64

31%

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)

July 3, 2024

$6.70

$11.84

$11.49

76%

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL)

July 19, 2024

$18.87

$32.53

$31.25

72%

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY)

May 18, 2023

$1.60

$8.75

$8.28

446%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)

Dec.1, 2023

$33.66

$54.85

$53.17

63%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) 

Sep.10, 2024

$9.31

$10.18

$9.84

9%

 Bausch + Lomb Corp. (BLCO), 

Sep.19, 2023

$17.67

$18.58

$18.56

5%

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)

Mar.2, 2023

$17.38

$27.83

$27.60

60%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) 

May 25, 2023

$5.51

$54.37

$52.92

886%

