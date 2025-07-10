$SLNH stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SLNH stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,203,147 of trading volume.

$SLNH Insider Trading Activity

$SLNH insiders have traded $SLNH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM P PHELAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,350 shares for an estimated $39,180 .

. JESSICA L. THOMAS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,151 shares for an estimated $17,675 .

. MARY JENNIFER OREILLY (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,600 shares for an estimated $5,874 .

. JOHN TUNISON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $5,280 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS J MARUSAK sold 1,991 shares for an estimated $1,592

$SLNH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $SLNH stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

