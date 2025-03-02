$SLND Earnings Preview: Recent $SLND Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$SLND ($SLND) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $233,424,705 and earnings of -$0.48 per share.
$SLND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $SLND stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VERUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 533,684 shares (+573.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,734,473
- HODGES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. removed 394,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,280,825
- GENDELL JEFFREY L added 292,002 shares (+92.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $949,006
- RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A. removed 128,998 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $477,292
- TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC removed 103,253 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $335,572
- PALOGIC VALUE MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 82,010 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $266,532
- MARINER, LLC added 43,506 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,394
