SLN Stock Skyrockets 107% in Six Months: Here's What You Need to Know

Shares of Silence Therapeutics SLN have surged 107% over the past six months, driven by investor optimism around the company's advancing RNA interference (siRNA) pipeline, upcoming clinical data readouts and the long-term growth potential of its lead candidate, divesiran.

Divesiran: SLN’s Major Growth Driver

Investor sentiment has been fueled by the rapid clinical progress of divesiran, Silence Therapeutics’ first-in-class siRNA therapy targeting TMPRSS6 for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera (PV), a rare myeloproliferative blood cancer characterized by excessive production of red blood cells and elevated hematocrit levels.

The ongoing phase II SANRECO study is evaluating divesiran at a 6 mg dose with every-six-week (Q6W) and every-12-week (Q12W) dosing schedules in patients with PV. The study completed patient enrollment ahead of schedule. As a result, the company accelerated the anticipated top-line data readout from the second half of 2026 to the third quarter of 2026 (August 2026). Positive study data could serve as a significant catalyst for the stock. Earlier phase I data demonstrated meaningful reductions in phlebotomy requirements, improvements in disease-related symptoms and quality of life and a favorable safety profile.

Year to date, shares of Silence Therapeutics have jumped 71.9% against the industry’s 1.5% drop.



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SLN’s Other Pipeline Assets on the Move

Beyond divesiran, Silence Therapeutics continues to strengthen its long-term growth outlook through a diversified RNAi pipeline. Zerlasiran (SLN360) is SLNs’ phase III-ready siRNA candidate for cardiovascular disease associated with elevated lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)], a genetically inherited risk factor for heart attack and stroke. In phase I and phase II studies, zerlasiran demonstrated substantial and durable reductions in Lp(a) with infrequent dosing and a favorable safety profile. Following positive regulatory feedback from the FDA and EMA, and the completion of key phase III readiness activities, the company is seeking a strategic partner to advance late-stage development and commercialization of the program.

SLN312 Faces Development Setback Following AstraZeneca Exit

Another promising asset, SLN312, is an siRNA therapy targeting ANGPTL3 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. However, the candidate faced a setback in March, after its former partner, AstraZeneca AZN, decided to discontinue further development of the program following a phase I study. Although the study demonstrated durable, dose-dependent reductions in ANGPTL3, triglycerides and atherogenic lipoproteins, along with a favorable safety profile and the potential for infrequent dosing, AZN chose not to advance the candidate into later-stage development. As a result, Silence Therapeutics will regain global rights to SLN312 and must now determine the program's future, either by funding its development internally or securing a new strategic partner.

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

SLN’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Silence Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $9.15 to $9.48. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have increased from $10.23 to $10.79. NBIX shares have gained 21.3% year to date.

Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 9.08%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased to $3.02 from $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.92 from $4.81. LQDA shares have surged 125.4% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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