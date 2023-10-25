News & Insights

Markets
SLMBP

SLM's Preferred Stock, Series B Shares Cross 11.5% Yield Mark

October 25, 2023 — 02:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share (Symbol: SLMBP) were yielding above the 11.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $7.3686), with shares changing hands as low as $64.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.38% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SLMBP was trading at a 35.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.89% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SLMBP shares, versus SLM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SLMBP, showing historical dividend payments on SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share:

SLMBP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share (Symbol: SLMBP) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SLM) are down about 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLMBP
SLM

