SLM's Preferred Stock, Series B Shares Cross 11.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share (Symbol: SLMBP) were yielding above the 11.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $7.3686), with shares changing hands as low as $64.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.38% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SLMBP was trading at a 35.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.89% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SLMBP shares, versus SLM:

Below is a dividend history chart for SLMBP, showing historical dividend payments on SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share:

In Wednesday trading, SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share (Symbol: SLMBP) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SLM) are down about 0.4%.

