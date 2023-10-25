SLM's Preferred Stock, Series B Shares Cross 11.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share (Symbol: SLMBP) were yielding above the 11.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $7.3686), with shares changing hands as low as $64.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.38% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SLMBP was trading at a 35.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.89% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of SLMBP shares, versus SLM:
Below is a dividend history chart for SLMBP, showing historical dividend payments on SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share:
In Wednesday trading, SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share (Symbol: SLMBP) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SLM) are down about 0.4%.
Also see: ORLA Options Chain
SEB Dividend History
CCH Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.