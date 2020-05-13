SLM's Preferred Stock, Series B Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share (Symbol: SLMBP) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.5714), with shares changing hands as low as $36.72 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.64% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SLMBP was trading at a 62.74% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.60% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for SLMBP, showing historical dividend payments on SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share:

In Wednesday trading, SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share (Symbol: SLMBP) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SLM) are off about 3.9%.

