SLM Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.40, changing hands as low as $14.64 per share. SLM Corp. shares are currently trading down about 16.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLM's low point in its 52 week range is $13.7201 per share, with $20.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.89.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.