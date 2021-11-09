SLM Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.27, changing hands as low as $18.22 per share. SLM Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLM's low point in its 52 week range is $10.46 per share, with $21.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.46.

