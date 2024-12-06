SLM price target raised to $30 from $27 at BofA

BofA analyst Nathaniel Richam-Odoi raised the firm’s price target on SLM (SLM) to $30 from $27 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm increased its 2025 and 2026 EPS estimates to $3.07 and $3.36, respectively, from $2.95 and $3.09 previously as it accounts for the outlook for lower interest rates.
