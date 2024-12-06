SLM price target raised to $30 from $27 at BofA

BofA analyst Nathaniel Richam-Odoi raised the firm’s price target on SLM (SLM) to $30 from $27 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm increased its 2025 and 2026 EPS estimates to $3.07 and $3.36, respectively, from $2.95 and $3.09 previously as it accounts for the outlook for lower interest rates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.