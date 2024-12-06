News & Insights

Stocks

SLM price target raised to $30 from $27 at BofA

December 06, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA analyst Nathaniel Richam-Odoi raised the firm’s price target on SLM (SLM) to $30 from $27 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm increased its 2025 and 2026 EPS estimates to $3.07 and $3.36, respectively, from $2.95 and $3.09 previously as it accounts for the outlook for lower interest rates.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SLM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.