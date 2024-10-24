SLM price target lowered to $26 from $27 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Terry Ma lowered the firm’s price target on SLM (SLM) to $26 from $27 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. Stronger originations and unfunded commitment growth drove the provision and earnings miss, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

