SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) jumps 11% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind three-year shareholder returns

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) share price is up 81% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 21% (not including dividends).

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

SLM was able to grow its EPS at 39% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 22% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 4.61.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how SLM has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling SLM stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, SLM's TSR for the last 3 years was 90%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that SLM shares lost 9.4% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 21%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 8% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SLM better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for SLM you should be aware of, and 3 of them are concerning.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

