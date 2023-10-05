SLM - FR PRF PERPETUAL USD 100 - Ser B (SLMBP) Price Target Increased by 7.96% to 86.66

The average one-year price target for SLM - FR PRF PERPETUAL USD 100 - Ser B (NASDAQ:SLMBP) has been revised to 86.66 / share. This is an increase of 7.96% from the prior estimate of 80.27 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 76.08 to a high of 98.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.93% from the latest reported closing price of 60.63 / share.

SLM - FR PRF PERPETUAL USD 100 - Ser B Declares $1.84 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.84 per share ($7.37 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.70 per share.

At the current share price of $60.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLM - FR PRF PERPETUAL USD 100 - Ser B. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLMBP is 0.48%, an increase of 44.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 544K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 204K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing a decrease of 46.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLMBP by 40.90% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 169K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 18.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLMBP by 3.53% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 80K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 76.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLMBP by 101.05% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 41K shares.

BlackRock Funds II - BLACKROCK MULTI-ASSET INCOME PORTFOLIO INVESTOR C SHARES holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 361.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLMBP by 78.27% over the last quarter.

SLM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SLM Corporation is a publicly traded U.S. corporation that provides consumer banking.

