SLM , Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (SLMBP) Declares $1.70 Dividend

SLM , Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share ($6.79 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.61 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $60.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.22%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLM , Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLMBP is 0.25%, an increase of 109.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.84% to 560K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SLM , Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B is 73.23. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $87.82. The average price target represents an increase of 21.00% from its latest reported closing price of 60.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SLM , Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B is 1,468MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 299K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLMBP by 11.03% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds II - BLACKROCK MULTI-ASSET INCOME PORTFOLIO INVESTOR C SHARES holds 136K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 90K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLMBP by 15,475.33% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 24.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLMBP by 18.72% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds II - BlackRock Dynamic High Income Portfolio Investor A holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SLM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SLM Corporation is a publicly traded U.S. corporation that provides consumer banking.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.