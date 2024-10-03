News & Insights

SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

October 03, 2024 — 02:39 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share (Symbol: SLMBP) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $7.3868), with shares changing hands as low as $73.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.31% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SLMBP was trading at a 25.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 4.75% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for SLMBP, showing historical dividend payments on SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share:

In Thursday trading, SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share (Symbol: SLMBP) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SLM) are up about 0.1%.

