SLM Corporation (SLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

SLM Corporation (SLM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SLM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.68, the dividend yield is 1.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLM was $7.68, representing a -37.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.32 and a 37.14% increase over the 52 week low of $5.60.

SLM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP). SLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports SLM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.6%, compared to an industry average of -19.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SLM as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (EZA)
  • Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (FLZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EZA with an increase of 25.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SLM at 3.05%.

