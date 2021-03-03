SLM Corporation (SLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

SLM Corporation (SLM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that SLM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLM was $15.9, representing a -1.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.17 and a 183.93% increase over the 52 week low of $5.60.

SLM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT). SLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.22. Zacks Investment Research reports SLM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.2%, compared to an industry average of -4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLM as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (EZA)

Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (FLZA)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 51.91% over the last 100 days. EZA has the highest percent weighting of SLM at 2.76%.

