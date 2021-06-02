SLM Corporation (SLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

SLM Corporation (SLM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that SLM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.27, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLM was $20.27, representing a -2.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.82 and a 212.81% increase over the 52 week low of $6.48.

SLM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). SLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.1. Zacks Investment Research reports SLM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.45%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM)

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (USEQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVUV with an increase of 29.3% over the last 100 days. RFG has the highest percent weighting of SLM at 2.26%.

