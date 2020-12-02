SLM Corporation (SLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

SLM Corporation (SLM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that SLM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.14, the dividend yield is 1.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLM was $11.14, representing a -9.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.32 and a 98.93% increase over the 52 week low of $5.60.

SLM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). SLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports SLM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.87%, compared to an industry average of -4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLM as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (EZA)

Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (FLZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EZA with an increase of 12.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SLM at 2.82%.

