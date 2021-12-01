SLM Corporation (SLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

SLM Corporation (SLM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 266.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.78, the dividend yield is 2.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLM was $17.78, representing a -16.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.40 and a 65.4% increase over the 52 week low of $10.75.

SLM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST). SLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.56. Zacks Investment Research reports SLM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 60.09%, compared to an industry average of 17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the slm Dividend History page.

