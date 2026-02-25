SLM Corporation - Preferred Stock (SLMBP) Price Target Increased by 37.28% to 123.54

The average one-year price target for SLM Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:SLMBP) has been revised to $123.54 / share. This is an increase of 37.28% from the prior estimate of $89.99 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $87.38 to a high of $157.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.17% from the latest reported closing price of $75.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLM Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLMBP is 1.12%, an increase of 11.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.41% to 787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 383K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLMBP by 11.99% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 203K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares , representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLMBP by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Atlas Wealth holds 100K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLMBP by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Shikiar Asset Management holds 88K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares , representing a decrease of 17.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLMBP by 19.43% over the last quarter.

COAGX - Caldwell & Orkin - Gator Capital Long holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.