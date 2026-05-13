SLM Corporation - Preferred Stock (SLMBP) Price Target Increased by 10.08% to 102.42

The average one-year price target for SLM Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:SLMBP) has been revised to $102.42 / share. This is an increase of 10.08% from the prior estimate of $93.04 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $79.07 to a high of $125.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLM Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLMBP is 1.35%, an increase of 20.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 76.23% to 187K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Wealth holds 107K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLMBP by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Shikiar Asset Management holds 76K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing a decrease of 16.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLMBP by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.