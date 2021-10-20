SLM Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - SLM Corp. (SLM) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $71.67 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $168.97 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, SLM Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $74.38 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

SLM Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $74.38 Mln. vs. $178.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 - $3.60

