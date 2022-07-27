SLM Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - SLM Corp. (SLM) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $340 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $139 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, SLM Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $340 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

SLM Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $340 Mln. vs. $139 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.29 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.31

