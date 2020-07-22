SLM Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for SLM Corp. (SLM):

-Earnings: -$87.69 million in Q2 vs. $145.95 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.23 in Q2 vs. $0.34 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, SLM Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$81.75 million or -$0.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.11 per share -Revenue: $348.78 million in Q2 vs. $396.87 million in the same period last year.

