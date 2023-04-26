SLM Corp. Q1 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SLM Corp. (SLM) revealed a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $114 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $128 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

SLM Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $114 Mln. vs. $128 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.47 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.35

