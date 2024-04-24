SLM Corp. Q1 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SLM Corp. (SLM) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $285 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $114 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $387 million from $405 million last year.

SLM Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $285 Mln. vs. $114 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.27 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $387 Mln vs. $405 Mln last year.

