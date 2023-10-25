SLM Corp. Profit Drops In Q3, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - SLM Corp. (SLM) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $24.27 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $72.64 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

SLM Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $24.27 Mln. vs. $72.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.11 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.35

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 - $2.65

