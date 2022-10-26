SLM Corp. Profit Climbs In Q3, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - SLM Corp. (SLM) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $73 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $72 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

SLM Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $73 Mln. vs. $72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.48

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 - $2.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.