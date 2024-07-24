SLM Corp. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SLM Corp. (SLM) released a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $247.37 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $260.79 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

SLM Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $247.37 Mln. vs. $260.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.11 vs. $1.10 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 - $2.80

