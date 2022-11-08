SLM Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SLM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.86, changing hands as high as $16.89 per share. SLM Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLM's low point in its 52 week range is $13.7201 per share, with $20.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.88.

