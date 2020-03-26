Sling TV Gives US Free 14-day "Quarantine Offer"

(RTTNews) - Sling TV has opened its news-rich SLING Blue service for 14 days free as a public service, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"With more states and municipalities issuing shelter-in-place orders, everyone needs the latest information to do their part," said Warren Schlichting, group president of SLING TV. "We're hoping to motivate Americans to stay home, and stay informed during this critical time."

Starting today and continuing through April 5, those new to SLING TV can receive 14 days of SLING Blue by visiting sling.com. SLING Blue offers a variety of news channels including: CNN, FOX News, HLN, MSNBC, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar News, Newsy and Local Now.

"Now more than ever American's are anxious to stay up to date, and no other streaming service offers the depth of live news available on SLING Blue," said Schlichting.

