Slim Jim Dogecoin: 9 Things to Know About the Love Affair Between DOGE and the Meat Stick

Slim Jim Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD). Yeah, that’s not a string of words I ever expected to see together, either, but here we are.

So why exactly are these terms being searched together this morning. Why are Dogecoin investors interested in Slim Jim. Let’s dive into it below.

The biggest news is that Slim Jim parent company Conagra (NYSE: CAG ) is releasing a stick of beef based on the meme icon.

(NYSE: ) is releasing a stick of beef based on the meme icon. This new product is set to come out on Tuesday, which is the unofficial Doge Day holiday.

Plans for the Dogecoin Slim Jim were announced back in March after enough Retweets pushed the company to create the product.

All of this makes sense as Slim Jim has been one of the first brands to embrace the meme cryptocurrency.

Conagra CEO Sean Connolly even gave the crypto a call out during the company’s earnings report last week.

He noted that the Slim Jim social media account embracing Dogecoin resulted in increased interaction during the quarter.

This marks the first time that a brand has built a business strategy around DOGE or included in it an earnings call.

Slim Jim embracing Dogecoin is clear to see on its Twitter account.

The description for it reads as such “Home of the #LongBoiGang 🤙 such meat • very long boi • much wow • 2021 Adweek Reigning Champions 🏆 (YOU DID THIS!).”

Of course, there’s also loads of appreciation from the #Dogearmy for Slim Jim with today’s news.

What a great day to be a part of the #doge community AND the #slimjim gang. To the MOOOOON. I think @SlimJim should be the main sponsor for the future doge party

— Taylor (@TheDogeWizzard) April 13, 2021

SlimJim helped fuel the rocket before anyone. In the future them and @itsALLrisky will be set in history as the great influencers of the Galaxy 😆 🚀🚀 #dogecoin pic.twitter.com/CsSlGvt0jx

— Anini Dog (@AniniDog) April 13, 2021

pic.twitter.com/S3k57iwLUB

— DoobieNewbie (@DoobieN) March 15, 2021

All of this news is pushing DOGE up higher with tokens climbing 174.7% as of Friday morning and 7,908.6% since the start of the year.

The Slim Jim Dogecoin announcement is nowhere close to the only recent news for the crypto.

There’s plenty more to talk about, including price predictions, plans for the unofficial holiday next week and more. Investors can learn about all of this at the following links.

More Dogecoin News

