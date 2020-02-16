Slightly Lower Open Called For Singapore Shares

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, although it has given up just over 3 points on 0.2 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index remains just above the 3,220-point plateau and it's likely to see continued if mild selling pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower, with investors expected to evaluate the most current coronavirus numbers. The European markets were down on Friday and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished barely lower on Friday as losses from the industrials were offset by support from the financials.

For the day, the index eased 0.06 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 3,220.03 after trading between 3,212.06 and 3,233.86. Volume was 1.34 billion shares worth 1.23 billion Singapore dollars. There were 210 gainers and 171 decliners.

Among the actives, SingTel plummeted 1.83 percent, while Singapore Press Holdings soared 0.99 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust tumbled 0.85 percent, Singapore Exchange spiked 0.77 percent, Thai Beverage accelerated 0.64 percent, DBS Group collected 0.51 percent, Mapletree Logistics and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding both skidded 0.50 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust dropped 0.48 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering climbed 0.47 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust sank 0.40 percent, United Overseas Bank advanced 0.19 percent, Keppel Corp lost 0.15 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rose 0.09 percent and Wilmar International, Genting Singapore, Ascendas REIT, SembCorp Industries, Comfort DelGro and CapitaLand all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is ambiguous as stocks saw choppy trade on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing mixed.

The Dow eased 25.22 points or 0.09 percent to end at 29,398.08, while the NASDAQ gained 19.21 points or 0.20 percent to 9,731.18 and the S&P 500 rose 6.22 points or 0.18 percent to 3,380.16. For the week, the NASDAQ spiked 2.2 percent, the S&P rose 1.6 percent and the Dow rose 1 percent.

Traders have recently shown a predilection toward buying despite signs of mounting headwinds, but the release of a mixed batch of U.S. economic data finally gave them pause.

The Commerce Department said U.S. retail sales rose in line with estimates in January, while core retail sales came in unchanged. Also, the Federal Reserve saw decrease in U.S. industrial production in January, while the University of Michigan noted an unexpected increase in U.S. consumer sentiment in February.

Crude oil prices surged higher on Friday with traders creating fresh long positions amid hopes the coronavirus impact may not weigh on the global economy for long. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures ended up $0.63 or 1.2 percent at $52.05 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will see January figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In December, imports were worth SGD41.48 billion and exports were at SGD45.06 billion for a trade surplus of SGD3.48 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.