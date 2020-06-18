Slight Rebound Seen For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 170 points or 2.4 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 4,925-point plateau although it may tick slightly higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cloudy thanks to mixed economic data and rising oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index dropped 62.53 points or 1.25 percent to finish at the daily low of 4,925.25 after peaking at 4,993.61.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.35 percent, while Bank Mandiri tumbled 1.63 percent, Bank Central Asia tanked 2.36 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 1.10 percent, Indosat surged 6.38 percent, Indocement plummeted 6.43 percent, Semen Indonesia plunged 3.12 percent, Indofood Suskes sank 1.15 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 2.36 percent, Vale Indonesia lost 3.95 percent, Timah surrendered 2.33 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks continued to see choppy trade on Thursday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed for the second straight day.

The Dow shed 39.51 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 26,080.10, while the NASDAQ added 32.52 points or 0.33 percent to end at 9,943.05 and the S&P 500 rose 1.85 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,115.34.

The perpetuation of the choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digest a mixed batch of U.S. economic data as the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell by much less than expected last week.

Also, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve noted an unexpected expansion in regional manufacturing activity in June - while the Conference Board said its leading economic indicators rebounded more than expected in May.

Lingering concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections also kept traders on the sidelines amid a rising number of cases in Beijing as well as several U.S. states.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday amid hopes the members of OPEC and its allies will comply with their production cut deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.88 or 2.3 percent at $38.84 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.