Slide's Chief Risk Officer Just Dumped All of His Shares, Again. What Does It Mean for Insurance Investors?

Key Points

Larson executed and sold 11,250 shares on April 6, 2026 for a total transaction value of ~$202,000, at a weighted average price of around $18 per share.

This transaction represented 100% of Larson's direct common stock holdings at the time, reducing his direct equity position in the common shares to zero.

The activity was conducted entirely via direct ownership and involved derivative mechanics—exercising options and immediately liquidating the underlying shares in the open market.

Larson retains 31,250 stock options (direct), which can be converted to common stock.

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Matthew Paul Larson, Chief Risk Officer of Slide Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:SLDE), exercised 11,250 stock options and immediately sold the resulting common shares for a total of approximately $202,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 11,250 Transaction value $202,500.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Key questions

What does the transaction structure reveal about the nature of the trade?

This was a derivative-driven event: Larson exercised 11,250 fully vested options and liquidated the resulting common shares immediately, with no direct purchases or long-term holding of the stock post-exercise.

This was a derivative-driven event: Larson exercised 11,250 fully vested options and liquidated the resulting common shares immediately, with no direct purchases or long-term holding of the stock post-exercise. How did this transaction affect Larson's direct equity stake in Slide Insurance Holdings?

The transaction reduced Larson's direct common stock holdings from 11,250 shares to zero, representing a full disposition of his direct equity interest in the common shares as of April 6, 2026.

The transaction reduced Larson's direct common stock holdings from 11,250 shares to zero, representing a full disposition of his direct equity interest in the common shares as of April 6, 2026. How does this sale fit into Larson's recent trading activity and share capacity?

Option exercises and immediate sales have been the exclusive pattern over the last six events, with trade sizes fixed at 11,250 shares each; the declining holding levels over this span reflect systematic option exercises, with zero direct shares remaining after this transaction.

Option exercises and immediate sales have been the exclusive pattern over the last six events, with trade sizes fixed at 11,250 shares each; the declining holding levels over this span reflect systematic option exercises, with zero direct shares remaining after this transaction. Does Larson retain any economic exposure to Slide Insurance Holdings after this transaction?

Yes, he continues to hold 31,250 stock options (direct), providing potential for future equity conversion and economic exposure to the company's share price.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 6, 2026) $18.05 Market capitalization $2.24 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.16 billion Net income (TTM) $443.96 million

Company snapshot

Offers property and casualty insurance products, primarily underwriting single-family and condominium policies.

Generates revenue by collecting insurance premiums and managing risk through underwriting and claims management.

Targets individual homeowners and condominium owners seeking property insurance coverage.

Slide Insurance Holdings operates as a holding company specializing in property and casualty insurance, with a focus on single-family and condominium policies. The company leverages underwriting expertise and risk management to drive profitability and scale within the insurance sector. Its customer-centric approach and disciplined underwriting process position it to compete effectively in the U.S. property insurance market.

What this transaction means for investors

It can turn heads when investors learn a company insider has liquidated all of their shares in a company. But while it can be useful to monitor the buying and selling activities of insiders like Larson, it’s important to understand the full story. Larson’s April sale was an exercise-and-sell maneuver, in which he exercised the option to buy 11,250 shares of Slide and immediately sold them on the open market, pocketing a little more than $200,000 in the process. That took his direct holdings to zero. But Larson has exercised and sold the same amount of shares over the last six transactions, bringing his total holdings to zero each time. That’s different than an insider suddenly losing faith in their company and dumping all of their shares. Moreover, Larson still holds more than 31,000 stock options, so it’s likely this pattern will continue.

The property and casualty insurance company is down about 7% year to date as of April 13, and up a little more than 5% over the past five years. For context, larger insurer Progressive is down more than 13% year to date and Allstate is up about 2%. And while Slide doesn’t currently pay a dividend, it does still make shareholder-friendly moves. In March, the company completed its first $120 million common stock repurchase program. And the board of directors has approved another $125 million repurchase program.

Insurance stocks tend to hold up well in both prosperous and challenging economic environments, due to the nature of their products and the structure of their businesses. If you’re looking for some portfolio diversification and capital preservation, Slide may fit the bill.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Progressive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.