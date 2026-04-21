Slide Insurance Insider Sells $340K as Premiums Surge 56% and Profits Double

Key Points

A SLDE insider reported selling 18,874 indirectly held shares were for a transaction value of about $340,000 on April 14, 2026.

This sale represented 0.0152% of shares outstanding, with post-transaction indirect ownership at 208,101 shares.

All shares disposed were held indirectly via Securus Risk Management LLC, with direct holdings unchanged at 208,101 shares.

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On April 14, 2026, Lucas Shannon, the president and COO of Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE), reported the indirect sale of 18,874 shares of common stock for a total value of approximately $340,000, as disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 18,874 Transaction value $340,487 Post-transaction shares (direct) 208,101 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 46,116,999

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($18.04); post-transaction value based on April 14, 2026 market close ($18.04).

Key questions

What is the context for this sale relative to recent insider activity?

Since January 2026, Lucas Shannon has executed eight open-market sales.

Since January 2026, Lucas Shannon has executed eight open-market sales. How was the ownership structure affected by this transaction?

The disposition was made entirely through Securus Risk Management LLC, an entity controlled by the insider, leaving direct holdings unchanged and maintaining indirect ownership as the primary exposure.

The disposition was made entirely through Securus Risk Management LLC, an entity controlled by the insider, leaving direct holdings unchanged and maintaining indirect ownership as the primary exposure. How does the trade size compare to prior sales?

The 18,874 shares sold in this event are materially smaller than the average size (~32,677 shares) across recent sales, a shift explained by the near-completion of the larger indirect holding reduction.

The 18,874 shares sold in this event are materially smaller than the average size (~32,677 shares) across recent sales, a shift explained by the near-completion of the larger indirect holding reduction. What were the market conditions at the time of sale?

Shares were priced at $18.04 per share on April 14, 2026, during a period when Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. stock had declined 3.1% over the prior year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 4/14/26) $18.04 Market capitalization $2.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.16 billion Net income (TTM) $443.96 million

Company snapshot

Slide Insurance offers property and casualty insurance policies, primarily for single-family homes and condominiums.

The firm generates revenue through underwriting premiums on property and casualty insurance policies.

It targets homeowners and condominium owners by underwriting single-family and condominium insurance policies.

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company that focuses on underwriting policies for single-family and condominium residences in the U.S. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on underwriting insurance policies for single-family and condominium residences in the U.S.

What this transaction means for investors

It looks like there's a consistent trend of selling going on here, as opposed to just a one-time event. This implies that the executive is gradually cutting back on indirect exposure after a solid period of performance, even though the stock hasn't been doing as well. For long-term investors, this dynamic is important because it points to a disparity between how well the business is actually doing and how the market is reacting. Nevertheless, it’s also important to note that the sales have largely been transacted under a trading plan adopted in November, so there’s certainly an element of standardization involved.



To be clear, Slide is managing its operations effectively. In the fourth quarter, gross premiums written jumped by 56.7% to reach $618.5 million, and total revenue increased by 45.5% to hit $347 million. Notably, net income more than doubled to $170.4 million, and the combined ratio improved significantly to 38%, indicating strong profitability in underwriting. For the entire year, revenue soared to $1.16 billion, and net income climbed over 120% year over year to $444.0 million.



The strategy is clearly paying off, too. Policies in force have surged to nearly 494,000, and management is optimistic, projecting gross premiums between $1.85 billion and $1.95 billion by 2026, with plans for continued growth beyond Florida. In conclusion, the recent selling activity seems more like part of an ongoing process rather than a reflection on the company’s fundamentals. If they keep up their strong execution, the current disconnect between solid underwriting results and lackluster stock performance may not persist for much longer.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.