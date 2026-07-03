Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (SLDE) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (SLDE)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 32.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $21.79 in the previous session. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has gained 9.1% since the start of the year compared to the 5.3% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 3.2% return for the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 28, 2026, Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. reported EPS of $1.02 versus consensus estimate of $0.82.

For the current fiscal year, Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. is expected to post earnings of $3.51 per share on $1.45 in revenues. This represents a 4.46% change in EPS on a 25.87% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.56 per share on $1.51 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 1.57% and 4.05%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc.? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 6.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 9.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5.8X versus its peer group's average of 10.1X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does SLDE Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of SLDE have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Radian Group Inc. (RDN). RDN has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Radian Group Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 8.55%, and for the current fiscal year, RDN is expected to post earnings of $5.17 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

Shares of Radian Group Inc. have gained 12.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 7.34X and a P/CF of 7.64X.

The Insurance - Multi line industry may rank in the bottom 61% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for SLDE and RDN, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.