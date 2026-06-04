A Slide Insurance Director Sells, but Florida's Insurance Market Is What to Watch

Key Points

5,000 shares were sold for a transaction value of ~$95,000.

This disposition represented 100.00% of Rohde's direct common stock holdings at the time of sale.

The transaction involved exercising options for 5,000 shares.

10 stocks we like better than Slide Insurance ›

On May 11, 2026, Stephen L. Rohde, Director of Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE), exercised options for 5,000 shares of common stock and immediately sold the resulting shares for a total consideration of approximately $95,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 5,000 Transaction value ~$95,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($19.00)

Key questions

How does this transaction relate to Rohde's overall equity exposure in Slide Insurance Holdings?

Although Rohde's direct common stock holdings were reduced to zero, he continues to hold 2,500 fully vested stock options, providing the ability to regain exposure to common shares at his discretion.

Although Rohde's direct common stock holdings were reduced to zero, he continues to hold 2,500 fully vested stock options, providing the ability to regain exposure to common shares at his discretion. What is the significance of the 100.00% disposition of direct common stock holdings?

This transaction marks the complete conversion and sale of Rohde's remaining direct common shares at the time, reflecting a full utilization of available share capacity in the current period rather than a voluntary moderation in activity.

This transaction marks the complete conversion and sale of Rohde's remaining direct common shares at the time, reflecting a full utilization of available share capacity in the current period rather than a voluntary moderation in activity. Was the sale part of a routine pattern or an isolated event?

Rohde had previously reduced his direct holdings from 52,500 shares to zero since June 2025, with the most recent period (February to May 2026) accounting for a 100.00% reduction, indicating a systematic drawdown rather than a one-off event.

Rohde had previously reduced his direct holdings from 52,500 shares to zero since June 2025, with the most recent period (February to May 2026) accounting for a 100.00% reduction, indicating a systematic drawdown rather than a one-off event. Does the derivative context alter the interpretation of the transaction?

Yes, since the shares sold were acquired through option exercise and immediately liquidated, the transaction reflects liquidity from vested awards rather than an outright disengagement; ongoing option holdings continue to link Rohde's interest to company performance.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.26 billion Net income (TTM) $490.98 million 1-year price change (as of June 1 2026) -3.24%

Company snapshot

Slide provides property and casualty insurance products, primarily underwriting single family and condominium policies.

It generates revenue primarily through insurance premiums, leveraging a technology-driven underwriting approach.

The company targets individual homeowners and condominium owners, with a focus on the residential property market.

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled property and casualty insurance holding company with a focus on residential markets. The company leverages advanced underwriting and data analytics to deliver tailored insurance solutions, driving efficiency and profitability. Its strategic emphasis on single family and condominium policies positions it competitively within the U.S. insurance landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Slide operates in one of the hardest insurance markets in the country. Florida's property insurance sector has seen major carriers retreat, reinsurance costs spike, and loss ratios blow out after successive storm seasons — and that backdrop is the real context for evaluating any Florida-focused homeowners insurer, regardless of what a director does with his options. Slide's technology-driven underwriting is a genuine differentiator if it means better risk selection, but the model hasn't been stress-tested through a severe hurricane season as a public company yet. Rohde's background adds a layer worth noting: he was CFO at Heritage Insurance Holdings, another Florida-focused property insurer, and ran a similar multi-year equity drawdown there. That's not a red flag — it's a pattern consistent with someone who understands how to manage concentrated insurance-sector exposure. For investors, the filing itself is a non-event. The real due diligence question for SLDE is whether its underwriting margins and catastrophe reinsurance structure are durable enough to hold up when Florida's luck eventually runs out. For a deeper look at how climate risk is reshaping homeowners insurance across the country, start here.

Should you buy stock in Slide Insurance right now?

Before you buy stock in Slide Insurance, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Slide Insurance wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,632!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,316,532!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2026.

Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.