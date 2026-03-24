Slide Insurance Delivers $444 Million Profit as Insider Sells $1 Million in Shares

Key Points

A director at Slide Insurance sold 56,424 indirectly owned shares, generating a transaction value of approximately $1.02 million based on a weighted average price of $18.10 per share.

All shares were sold by the GRM Family Limited Partnership, an entity controlled by the director, with no direct shares involved in this filing.

Gries retained substantial indirect and direct ownership in Slide Insurance following the transaction.

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Director Robert Gries Jr. of Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) reported the indirect sale of 56,424 common shares for approximately $1.02 million across multiple transactions on March 17 and March 18, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 56,424 Transaction value $1.0 million Post-transaction common shares (direct) 843,804 Post-transaction common shares (indirect) 1,974,841 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$15.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($18.10).

Key questions

How did the size of this sale compare to Gries' historical trading activity?

The current transaction of 56,424 shares is smaller than his only other sell in the past year (358,457 shares in June 2025), reflecting reduced available share capacity after significant prior disposals.

The current transaction of 56,424 shares is smaller than his only other sell in the past year (358,457 shares in June 2025), reflecting reduced available share capacity after significant prior disposals. What was the structure and source of the shares sold?

All shares were sold indirectly through GRM Family Limited Partnership, an entity controlled by Gries, with no direct share sales or gifts in this filing.

All shares were sold indirectly through GRM Family Limited Partnership, an entity controlled by Gries, with no direct share sales or gifts in this filing. What is the post-transaction ownership profile?

Following the sale, Gries directly holds 843,804 shares and indirectly holds 1,974,841 shares.

Following the sale, Gries directly holds 843,804 shares and indirectly holds 1,974,841 shares. Did the pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan influence the transaction cadence?

The sale was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 18, 2026) $18.10 Market capitalization $2.04 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.16 billion Net income (TTM) $443.96 million

Company snapshot

Slide Insurance provides property and casualty insurance products, primarily underwriting single-family and condominium policies.

The company targets individual homeowners and condominium owners seeking coverage for residential properties.

Slide Insurance is a property and casualty insurance holding company with a focus on underwriting residential policies for single-family homes and condominiums.

What this transaction means for investors

The fact that this sale was executed under a prearranged 10b5-1 plan and through an affiliated entity suggests it was a planned, liquidity-driven disposition rather than a signal of deteriorating insider conviction. For those watching Slide Insurance, that distinction matters more than the headline number of $1 million, especially given that Gries still holds a very meaningful position in the company.



Plus, Slide’s fundamentals are moving in the opposite direction of what a bearish read might imply. The company reported full-year revenue of about $1.16 billion in 2025, up more than 36%, alongside net income of roughly $444 million, more than doubling year over year. Growth has been driven by aggressive policy expansion, with gross premiums written rising to $1.8 billion and policies in force approaching 500,000. Just as important, underwriting quality has improved materially, with the combined ratio falling to 52.1%, signaling strong profitability in core operations.



Ultimately, that combination of scale and discipline is what investors should focus on, and this sale itself does little to change the thesis.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.