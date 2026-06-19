Slide Insurance Chief Risk Officer Sells All His Stock. Should You Sell, Too?

Key Points

Larson exercised and sold 13,750 common shares for total proceeds of ~$235,000 at a weighted average price of around $17.07 per share on June 10, 2026.

The transaction represents 100% of his shares, reducing his ownership to zero post-sale.

The executive still has more than 50,000 stock options that vest in July and in mid-2027.

This final transaction follows a sequence of similar capacity-driven sales, with the common stock position reduced only after exhausting remaining share count.

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The Chief Risk Officer of Slide Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:SLDE) sold out all his stock recently. The Tampa, Fla.-based insurer specializing in residential coverage has posted a negative one-year return after going public in 2025.

Matthew Paul Larson, Slide’s CRO, reported the exercise of 13,750 options and the immediate sale of an equivalent number of common shares on June 10, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 13,750 Transaction value ~$235,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.07); post-transaction value is $0.00, as all shares were sold and direct ownership holdings were reduced to zero.

Key questions

What was the structure and rationale for this transaction?

The sale involved exercising 13,750 options for common stock and immediately selling the resulting shares, a routine liquidity event executed under a pre-established 10b5-1 trading plan adopted Dec. 4, 2025.

The sale involved exercising 13,750 options for common stock and immediately selling the resulting shares, a routine liquidity event executed under a pre-established 10b5-1 trading plan adopted Dec. 4, 2025. How did this impact Larson’s direct equity exposure to Slide Insurance Holdings?

Direct common share ownership was fully disposed of, but Larson retains economic exposure via 50,248 direct stock options, which are fully vested and exercisable, maintaining a continuing interest in the company.

Direct common share ownership was fully disposed of, but Larson retains economic exposure via 50,248 direct stock options, which are fully vested and exercisable, maintaining a continuing interest in the company. Given the staged pattern of prior sales, does this final sale indicate a change in intent or cadence?

The regularity and declining size of recent transactions reflect a capacity-driven reduction as direct holdings approached zero; this last sale was a function of remaining share count rather than a shift in strategy.

The regularity and declining size of recent transactions reflect a capacity-driven reduction as direct holdings approached zero; this last sale was a function of remaining share count rather than a shift in strategy. What is the market context for this transaction?

The weighted average sale price of around $17.07 per share closely tracked the June 10, 2026, market close of $17.10, with the stock showing a one-year total return of (16.5%) as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.26 billion Net income (TTM) $490.98 million Employees 392 1-year price change -16.50%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 10, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers property and casualty insurance products, primarily for residential properties, such as detached homes and condominiums.

Serves homeowners and residential property owners seeking coverage for property-related risks in the United States.

Slide Insurance Holdings is a Tampa-based provider of property and casualty insurance, with a core focus on residential property coverage. The company leverages underwriting and risk management capabilities to serve homeowners and property owners across its target markets. With over $1.26 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue and a streamlined workforce, Slide pursues scale and operational efficiency in the competitive insurance sector.

What this transaction means for investors

One way to look at the chief risk officer of an insurance company converting options and selling shares immediately is that the executive was cashing in on a long-awaited payday from Slide’s June 2025 initial public offering (IPO) at $17 a share. There are many reasons why an insider may sell shares that have nothing to do with a poor outlook on the company’s future. These include having to pay a tax bill, diversifying their portfolio, and taking delayed compensation in the form of stock options, as appears to be the case with Larson.

But as investors or potential investors in Slide Insurance shares, it’s worth it to take a more skeptical view of the transactions. It’s bearish to immediately cash out and sell a position in the business. After all, if Larson expects Slide shares to appreciate, he could have elected not to sell. While the sale was part of a 10b5-1 trading plan filed in December, such plans allow executives to cancel planned sales under most circumstances.

The second bearish sign is that Larson has been actively converting options and selling them out all spring, something many of Slide’s management team have also been doing. There are no insider purchases of Slide stock this year, but numerous sales by Larson and others.

Insider buying and selling shouldn’t necessarily be the only piece of information used to determine if a stock should be sold, but it’s an important piece of data to weigh in your long-term objectives.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.