Slide Insurance Anticipates Q4 Gross Written Premiums Increase Roughly 50% Y-o-Y

(RTTNews) - Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (SLDE), a property and casualty insurance company, Tuesday said that it is expecting gross written premiums to increase by around 50 percent for the fourth quarter compared to same period last year, in its preliminary outlook.

Quarterly Gross written premiums are to be between $590 million and $600 million representing a 50 percent year-over-year top-line growth.

Full year gross written premiums are to be between $1.77 billion and $1.78 billion showing 33 percent growth for the year.

Further, the company expects fourth quarter net income between $115 million and $125 million. For the full year Slide expects net income between $389 million and $399 million.

In pre-market activity, SLDE shares were trading at $17.61, up 0.80% on the Nasdaq.

