SLGN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/16/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/22, Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 3/31/22. As a percentage of SLGN's recent stock price of $43.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SLGN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.48% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLGN's low point in its 52 week range is $37.10 per share, with $45.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.13.

In Monday trading, Silgan Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

