SLGN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.05, changing hands as low as $48.56 per share. Silgan Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLGN's low point in its 52 week range is $38.59 per share, with $55.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.91.

