SLGN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.68, changing hands as low as $42.23 per share. Silgan Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLGN's low point in its 52 week range is $37.10 per share, with $46.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.43.

