SLGG Stock: 12 Things to Know About Reddit Favorite Super League Gaming as Shares Surge Today

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock is on the rise Thursday despite a lack of news worth noting.

The most recent news concerning Super League Gaming is its earnings report, which came out on Monday. That saw the company posting results that failed to meet Wall Street’s estimates. It also didn’t include any kind of guidance to give investors an idea of what to expect for the rest of the year.

Keeping that recent news in mind, let’s take a look at everything investors need to know about SLGG stock today.

Super League Gaming is an esports platform that lets players share their content with fans.

That includes hosting Minecraft servers, holding tournaments, and promoting videos.

The company got its start in 2015 when it hosted esports events in movie theaters.

While it’s moved away from the theater format, it still offers up tournaments for users to compete in.

Super League Gaming also owns Framerate, which is bought in 2019.

Framerate is a social media video service that allows users to share clips of gameplay.

The company notes that it sees more than 70 million views on the service each month.

In addition to this, the company also offers up cloud services to users via its Virtualis Studios.

This makes sure that users have remote access to machines that can handle video editing.

It’s worth noting that the rising price of SLGG today isn’t connected to heavy trading.

The company has only moved about 3.5 million shares as of this writing.

That’s still well below its daily average trading volume of roughly 10 million shares.

SLGG stock was up 7.7% as of Thursday afternoon and is up 81.6% since the start of the year.

