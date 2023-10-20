SLG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.52, changing hands as low as $31.32 per share. SL Green Realty Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SLG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.0601 per share, with $44.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.62.
