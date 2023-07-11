SLG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.33, changing hands as high as $33.34 per share. SL Green Realty Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.0601 per share, with $51.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.84.

