SLF Stock Near 52-Week High: Time to Add it for Better Returns?

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF closed at $65.94 on Wednesday, near its 52-week high of $69.67. This proximity underscores investor confidence. It has the ingredients for further price appreciation. The stock is trading above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) of $64.25 and $61.63, respectively, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.



With a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.7 million.



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SLF is an Outperformer

Shares of Sun Life have risen 5.7% in the year-to-date period against the industry, the Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 index’s decline of 4.4%, 5.3% and 3.6%, respectively.



Sun Life Financial has outperformed its peers, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA, Manulife Financial Corp MFC and Primerica, Inc. PRI. RGA, MFC and PRI have gained 3.9%, 0.6% and 2.2%, respectively, in the year-to-date period.



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Target Price Reflects Potential Downside

Based on short-term price targets offered by 13 analysts, the Zacks average price target is $70.25 per share. The average indicates a potential 9.9% upside from the last closing price.



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SLF’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sun Life’s 2026 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. The consensus estimate for 2027 earnings per share indicates an increase of 9.3% from the corresponding 2026 estimates.

SLF’s Favorable Return on Capital

SLF’s return on equity (ROE) for the trailing 12 months is 17.7%, better than the industry average of 15.6%. This reflects SLF’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds. Underlying ROE continues to trend toward a medium-term financial objective of 18% plus, thus reflecting a sustained emphasis on capital-light businesses.

Key Points to Note for SLF

Sun Life Financial is focusing on the emerging economies of Asia, which are expected to provide higher returns and growth than the North American markets. It has a solid presence in China, the Philippines, India, Hong Kong and Indonesia and has also forayed into Malaysia and Vietnam. The contribution from the Asia business to SLF’s earnings has increased to 21% over the last few years.



Sun Life Financial envisions itself as one of the top five players and remains focused on growing its voluntary benefits business. The life insurer is also improving its business mix and shifting its growth focus toward products that require lower capital and offer more predictable earnings.



SLF has been working to strengthen Asset Management, which provides a higher ROE, requires lower capital, witnesses lesser volatility and has the potential for an earnings upside. Thus, Sun Life Investment Management’s investments in private fixed-income mortgages and real estate, as well as in pension plans and other institutional investors, should bear fruit.



Banking on its sturdy capital position, SLF distributes wealth to shareholders in the form of higher dividends and share buybacks.

Conclusion

The ongoing shift to fee-based capital-light businesses bodes well for growth. Operational efficiency has been aiding Sun Life in building a strong capital position. Consistent wealth distribution makes it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors. Its dividend payout ratio is targeted within the 40-50% range.



Coupled with the solid financial position, favorable growth projections and higher return on capital, the time appears right for potential investors to bet on this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) insurer. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.