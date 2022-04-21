SLF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.03, changing hands as low as $53.89 per share. Sun Life Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLF's low point in its 52 week range is $48.85 per share, with $58.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.