Slew of Retail Earnings Due Out Ahead of Black Friday

November 17, 2022 — 01:00 pm EST

In terms of economic data, next week will be relatively quiet, with most of it released on Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving, before Wall Street closes on Thursday and comes back on Friday for a half session.

A host of retail earnings will be released ahead of the holiday as well. Specifically, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), American Eagle (AEO), Best Buy (BBY), Burlington Stores (BURL), Deere (DE), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Dollar Tree (DLTR), HP (HPQ), Nordstrom (JWN), J.M. Smucker (SJM), Urban Outfitters (URBN), and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) will report.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The Chicago Federal Reserve's national activity index is due out. Monday, Nov. 21.

Tuesday, Nov. 22 will not feature any relevant economic data.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release its meeting minutes on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Both the S&P U.S. manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) are on tap, as well as the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment and five-year inflation expectations. Initial and continuing jobless claims, core capital equipment orders, durable goods orders, and new home sales are also expected.

Markets will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 in observance of Thanksgiving.  

No economic data is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, but investors will be watching how inflation impacts Black Friday.

